Rawalpindi-District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) on Monday has summoned the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Attock in response to a petition filed by caretaker of an Imambargah against police for not allowing the Shia sect to hold a Majlis at the Imambargah.

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) has issued notices to DC and DPO Attock to submit their reply by 30th, May, 2018 for not allowing the Shia community to hold the Majlis inside the Imambargah. According to details, Syed Mehdi Naqvi resident of Kamalpir Syedan Attock through advocate Malik Israr Ahmad filed a writ petition with the court that every year in Ramazan, the Shia community holds a Majlis at the Imambargah. He added that he also seeks permission from DC and DPO prior to holding the Majlis every year. “This year he also sought permission to hold the Majlis on 19th May but the aforementioned authorities are threatening him despite giving permission to hold the Majlis to some other people,”.

He stated on 28th May, that the DSP and District Attorney during the hearing could not satisfy the learned Judge. On this, District and Sessions Judge Raja Jahanzeb expressed his annoyance and summoned the Deputy Commissioner and DPO Attock on 30th June to clarify the situation under which the Shia community was not allowed to hold the Majlis and were denied the right given by the constitution.