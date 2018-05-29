Share:

SIALKOT - Special teams of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have started audit of 3600 industrial units in Gujranwala division's all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. According to senior FBR officials, the FBR has issued special notices with the newly designed parameters of their audit to these industrial units besides seeking their complete records, in this regard. The 3600 industrial units were selected for special audit throw the special draw system of the FBR, the officials added.