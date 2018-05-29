Share:

MULTAN-The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has set up an Express Counter in its Multan centre.

A spokesman of the authority said that the counter would offer pre-booking facility to the citizens to save their time and prevent them from extra hassle. He further revealed that the express counters were being launched at divisional level across the province and they would become functional at nine divisional headquarters including Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal.

To avail the service from express counters, citizens can call Punjab Land Record Authority Help Line to obtain advance booking. For obtaining Fard through express counters, processing fee will be Rs 1,500. For mutation processing fee would be Rs5,000, he said.

The spokesman further disclosed that the express counters would function from 3 to 7pm. To verify/ratify the Transfer, Assistant Director Land Record and Land Record Officer would be available during the time. As per the procedure, citizen will appear before ADLR or LRO on the pre-booked time. Then concerned officer will proceed with the issuance of Fard or Intaqal as per the procedure.

He said that the Punjab Government took the initiative to facilitate working class in obtaining Fard according to their convenience and time. This service will save their precious time and with the evening ARC Express Counters timing, they will be able to continue with their office or business routine.

The Punjab Land Record Authority has signed an agreement with NADRA. According to this agreement, 3700 E-Shaulat Centers of NADRA around the province would also issue Fard for Record along with 152 ARC.

The PLRA is in process of automation and it has successfully centralised the entire land record data from 152 record centres at its central database in Lahore.

Central Database of Punjab Land Record Authority is situated at Arfa Karim Tower Lahore. Land record of 23,162 moza’s (revenue states) has been stored in the central database. Previously the data of the land record was only available with the relevant Arazi record centres. After the centralization of land record, the entire data from 152 centres has been safely secured at PLRA Data Centre in Lahore.

According to Director General Punjab Land Record Authority Ayesha Hameed, centralization of land record data has further secured the land record system. She said that automation and centralisation of the land record will provide people with great ease in accessing their land record data. She said that use of modern technology is eliminating the menace of corruption. She said PLRA has zero tolerance policy against corruption.