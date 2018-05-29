Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN:- Unidentified gunmen shot dead an official of the Special Branch on Monday, police and hospital sources said. According to police, Hayat Ullah was performing his duty on his bike when some unidentified armed persons riding a motorcycle sprayed bullets on him and managed to escape the crime scene. The police added that Hayat sustained multiple wounds in head, chest and neck and succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital. District police officer Dr Zahid Ullah Marwat and other seniors of the police department reached the spot immediately. The official had already survived an armed attack in recent past which left him injured.–Staff Reporter