LAHORE-HUM TV will be airing the iconic drama serial ‘Dastaan’ once again, starring Sanam Saeed, Saba Qamar and Mehreen Raheel.

Set during Partition and Independence’s tumultuous time, Dastaan told Hassan and Bano’s story, torn apart by events far beyond their control. The sheer complexity and scale of a project like this would daunt anyone, but Director Haissam Hussain handled it skillfully.

Marshalling multiple locations, a huge star cast and all the political sensitivities and historical details while maintaining a critical balance, this drama stands above the crowd head and shoulders.