Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said.

The Afghan dignitary and the Army Chief exchanged views on matters relating to regional peace, stability and mutual interests.

Pakistan-Afghanistan border management and Afghan reconciliation process were also came into discussion during the meeting.

Mohib arrived in Pakistan on one-day official visit and he was accompanied by a 13-member delegation comprising officials of defence, interior, foreign and national security departments of his country.

“Acting interior ministry of Afghanistan, Massoud Andarabi, was also among the delegates” diplomatic officials said.

Abdarabi was the former spymaster while he had also served as the director of operations of the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Sources said that both sides will hold discussions over various matters related to security challenges and cross-border attacks carried by terrorists in Pakistani territory. Moreover, Pakistan and Afghanistan officials will also hold talks over intelligence sharing and Afghanistan reconciliation process during the upcoming meeting.