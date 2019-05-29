Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Youm-e-Takbeer was observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to commemorate the 21st anniversary of nuclear tests conducted this day in 1998 by Pakistan, in a matching response to India who had detonated.

Speakers at special meetings held in various parts of AJK including Mirpur and capital city of Muzaffarabad to celebrate the historic day, renewed the pledge to lend all energies to make Pakistan strong and prosperous besides safeguard inch-after-inch of the motherland by standing shoulder-to-shoulder with valiant defence forces of the country.

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir had announced observing “Youme-e-Takbeer” to commemorate the anniversary of the historic nuclear tests conducted this day 21 years ago in 1998 by Pakistan to show its arsenal capability in response to the identical tests which the arch rival India had earlier conducted few days ago with ulterior motives to imbalance the level of power in the region.

On 28th of May Pakistan had emerged, with the blessings of Allah, The Almighty, the 7th in the world and 1st Islamic Atomic power by conducting the nuclear tests.

“The day is commemorated every year on May 28 to mark the conduct of nuclear tests on the very day, in 1998, making seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal,” teh AJK prime minister said.

Strong and prosperous Pakistan in all manners including at defence and economic sectors is the guarantee to the freedom of Kashmir. “People of Jammu & Kashmir will leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan strong, stable and prosperous besides safeguard defence of the country”, said Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister of AJK, while addressing a ceremony hosted in the State’s metropolis on Tuesday to mark the day.

The prime minister while reminding about the exceptional significance and historic background of the grand event recalled that on May 11, 1998, India with its nuclear tests, had tried to disturb the balance of power in the South Asian region.

He said that after conducting nuclear tests, defence of Pakistan became impregnable and the enemies could not dare to look towards it with bad intentions.

Haider observed that now the enemy, through her changed strategy, is trying to weak the country internally through different cowardly acts. He said that all such nefarious designs of the enemy would be thwarted with full vigour by the nation with complete unity and harmony.

Addressing an identical ceremony hosted to observe the day with great enthusiasm and devotion, speakers including President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry Suhail Shujah Mujahid said that it is the day of great dignity and honour for Pakistan, when Islamabad gave matching response to the Indian nuclear tests by detonating nuclear devices.

Mujahid said that ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ has great importance in the history of the defence of the country. Paying rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, the MCCI President said that the entire nation including people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir stands united, shoulder to shoulder with the brave armed forces, for the defence of inch after inch of the motherland in case of any aggression from across the frontiers.

The MCCI President recalled that the historic day of May 28 was marked with commemoration of this day of 1998 when Pakistan detonated six nuclear devices in response to five of India.

It may also be recalled that in 1998, Pakistan test-fired its first ballistic missile ‘Ghauri’ on April 6, 1998 and during this tenure, a highly sophisticated nuclear capable, multi-tube tactical short-range ballistic missile ‘Nasr’ was test-fired giving the country an edge over adversaries.