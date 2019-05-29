Share:

PESHAWAR - An anti-corruption court on Tuesday grant­ed bail to Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam’s son Ishtiaq Amir Muqam, his cousin and other accused in a case per­taining to corruption in Alpuri-Bisham Road in Shangla district.

The judge of the anti-corruption court Syed Kamal Hussain Shah approved the bail of Ishtiaq Muqam, his cousin Moham­mad Ali, and three other accused person­nel of NHA Mohammad Ashfaq, Moham­mad Ayaz and Mohammad Arshad against a surety bond of Rs500, 000 each.

Barrister Mudasir and Saqib Khan advo­cate appeared as counsel for Ishtiaq Amir and other accused. On May 18, the court had sent Ishtiaq Amir and other accused to pris­on on judicial remand. Earlier, on May 13, the Anti-Corruption Wing of the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) arrested Amir Muqam’s son and four others over alleged financial corruption after completion of an inquiry.

Expressing over the court ruling, the PML-N KP president Amir Muqam said fake cases couldn’t stand in the court of law and people for a long time. The PML-N will continue struggle for the rights of the peo­ple of the country, he added.