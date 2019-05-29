PESHAWAR - An anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam’s son Ishtiaq Amir Muqam, his cousin and other accused in a case pertaining to corruption in Alpuri-Bisham Road in Shangla district.
The judge of the anti-corruption court Syed Kamal Hussain Shah approved the bail of Ishtiaq Muqam, his cousin Mohammad Ali, and three other accused personnel of NHA Mohammad Ashfaq, Mohammad Ayaz and Mohammad Arshad against a surety bond of Rs500, 000 each.
Barrister Mudasir and Saqib Khan advocate appeared as counsel for Ishtiaq Amir and other accused. On May 18, the court had sent Ishtiaq Amir and other accused to prison on judicial remand. Earlier, on May 13, the Anti-Corruption Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Amir Muqam’s son and four others over alleged financial corruption after completion of an inquiry.
Expressing over the court ruling, the PML-N KP president Amir Muqam said fake cases couldn’t stand in the court of law and people for a long time. The PML-N will continue struggle for the rights of the people of the country, he added.