ISLAMABAD - Two professionals, an engineer and an Urdu newscaster of Radio Pakistan died of coronavirus on Thursday, said a press release issued here.

Muhammad Ashfaq, 48, a Senior Broadcast Engineer was a regular employee of Radio Pakistan and known for his competence and dedication to technical work. He was very humble and friendly personality. Huma Zafar, 52, was an Urdu newscaster and had been reading national bulletins for the last two decades.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, Information Secretary Akber Hussain Durrani, Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan, and all the directors and staff members of the national broadcaster have condoled the sad demise of both the PBC professionals and sympathized with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the Director General PBC, at a meeting here at PBC Headquarters, directed the concerned officers to ensure strict compliance of the SOPs in all the sections to contain spread of Coronavirus. She said all out preventive and precautionary measures are also being taken for safety of the PBC staff.