Share:

Accountability court on Friday has issued arrest warrant against ex-Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and directed former President Asif Ali Zardari to appear on June 11 in Toshakhana reference.

According to details, ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani appeared before the court while Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for medical treatment, and Asif Zardari have skipped the hearing.

During the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor has requested the court to issue arrest warrants against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Previously, NAB prosecutor said that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif got cars from Yousaf Raza Gillani through illegal way.

Zardari had only paid 15 percent cost of the cars by using his fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president, he told.

NAB official alleged that Asif Ali Zardari used these cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

Nawaz Sharif got car without any application in 2008 when he was not holding any public office, the anti-corruption watchdog’s representative stated.