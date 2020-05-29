Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that sense of purpose and commitment of Pakistan towards global peace under UN Charter remains unflinching.

Director General (DG) Inter ServicesPublic Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar shared General Qamar Javed Bajwa comments in a tweet on the occasion of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers which is observed on May 29 every year.

Pakistan commemorates ‘Spirit of Sacrifice’ of our valiant Peacekeepers, who continue to serve humanity in challenging & restive regions of the World. “Sense of Purpose and Commitment of Pakistan towards global peace under UN Charter remains unflinching” COAS.#UNPeacekeepersDay pic.twitter.com/qz1LiDXVUo — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 28, 2020

He tweeted that Pakistan commemorates ‘Spirit of Sacrifice’ of our valiant Peacekeepers, who continue to serve humanity in challenging and restive regions of the World. "Sense of Purpose and Commitment of Pakistan towards global peace under UN Charter remains unflinching," COAS said.