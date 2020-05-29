Share:

ISLAMABAD - David Beckham has left a delighted football fan, five, speechless by sending her a video message of support for her fundraising campaign. Betty-Leigh Allinson has raised more than £12,000 for a hospice providing special end-of-life care. The football fan - whose grandfather is Arsenal legend Ian Allinson - has been cycling one mile every day in a different football kit. She’s had shirts sent from Arsenal, Watford and Cambridge - and when David heard about her incredible efforts he sent her a signed Inter Miami top. The England legend also recorded Betty-Leigh a special video message which left her awestruck. The star, 45, said: ‘Hi Betty, I can’t believe you are still going a mile every day on that bike. You are going to be so fit and raise so much money. Well done and congratulations.