ISLAMABAD - Renowned Pakistani guitarist and music producer Kashan Admani has assembled the top musical talent from all over the world to collaborate on a music project and spread a message of hope and positivity in these testing times. The song is prayer that features internationally acclaimed artists from all over the world such as Grammy Nominee Simon Philips from USA who has also played with Toto, The Who, Judas Priest, Asia, Pete Townshend and Gary Moore. Pakistani artists also feature in the song including NajamSheraz, Khaled Anam, Faakhir, FarhadHumayun, Farooq Ahmed (Aaroh), Natasha Khan, Natasha Baig and more.