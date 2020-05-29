Share:

PESHAWAR - The Task Forces of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) of Mardan Circle have recovered Rs.1.67 million from defaulters, said a news release issued here Thursday.

The task forces comprising of the officials of PESCO and police have been constituted against illegal use of electricity and recovery of arrears from defaulters.

According to details Rs.1.41 million recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.16 million from commer­cial consumers, Rs.0.5 million recovered from indus­trial consumers.

During the operation the task forces also removed 7 direct hooks and 7 meters removed due to nonpay­ment of dues while 7 tampered meters replaced and 38 meters shifted to poles.

According to a spokesman of PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will contin­ue and warned the power pilferers to stop their ille­gal practice in the larger interest of the nation that on one hand inflict financial losses and line losses on the company and on the other hand also over­loaded the power distribution system and the gen­eral public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.