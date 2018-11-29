Share:

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce his political strategy on the 51st PPP Founding Day on November 30 (tomorrow). Bilawal’s spokesperson Senator Mustfa Nawaz Khokhar said the PPP chief will also expose the ‘false claims’ made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Senator Khokhar said that a huge public gathering will take place in Sukkur on Founding Day of the party. “The PPP will intensify its political activities to give tough time to the government,” he said.

The lawmaker said that any U-turn from its promises by the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was in fact admission of its failure. “Nation is witnessing this failure of PTI government,” he said. Khokhar added: “U-turns bring tsunami of chaos and anarchy and not development and prosperity.”–Staff Reporter