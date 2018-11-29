Share:

President Donald Trump has declared a reconsideration of the decision to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. This announcement comes in the middle of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Two Ukrainian gunboats and a tug were shot down for sailing through the Kerch Strait off the coast of Crimea. Twenty-four Ukrainians were detained and at least three were wounded in the incident. This has resulted in a parliament approved martial law in Ukraine due to the fear of a war with Russia, whereas, Russia has decided to detain the 12 Ukrainians for a period of 60 days.

This is the first serious conflict post the Russian annexation of Crimea, which was first a part of Ukraine, in 2014. Many nations have condemned the violation of the principle of territorial integrity and this aggression again has resulted in global condemnation. The Russian authorities need to reconsider the violation because the global political regime cannot afford another war. The 21st century nation states must respect the boundaries set out by countries. At this point, the Russian naval forces outnumber the Ukrainian naval forces. Since 2014, Russian authorities have rigorously worked to arm the forces around the coast.

The conflict is over the Azov Sea and the distribution of its waters. Legally both countries are allowed to use the water space freely, however, post the annexation of Crimea, the straits are now fully under Moscow’s control. This effectively violates the legal treaty because it has become difficult for Ukrainian cargo ships to cross the sea. This affects the Ukrainian economy and the international community must intervene to stop the violation of international laws and from another war breaking out.