BAHAWALPUR-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a terror bid and arrested two suspected terrorists belonging to banned TTP here on Wednesday. The CTD, on a tip-off, conducted a raid on Northern Bypass Road, Jhangi Wala outside Bahawalpur City and arrested two terrorists who were identified as Aftab Ahmed and Nasir Mehmood. The CTD recovered explosives and other material such as detonators and safety fuses from their possession. According to the CTD sources, the suspected terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations in Bahawalpur district.