Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman stated while at Insaf House on Wednesday, that the evidences have arrived against Asif Ali Zardari and now no one can hide the matters of sugar mills, fake loans from Sindh Bank and 1.5 billion rupees fraud with farmers.

He said: “The sugar mills taken in the name of Omni Group were individually important in the case of Asif Ali Zardari. Ameer Ali Jamali is presenting all the proofs and evidences against Zardari as a witness. Zardari cannot get rid of the case.”

He said that Zardari and his team were involved in looting and robbing of billions of rupees. They were unable to hide it anymore. He further said that the truth always comes out and nobody can hide behind lies for long. Zardari spoke many lies to hide his corruption but there was no connection in-between. Therefore, it was caught.

“If Zardari group transferred a huge amount in the account of Ex-Minister Owais Muzaffar for money laundering, its objective was to make fools of the public. Zardari and company failed to hide their financial corruption because the PTI has made the institutions related to accountability independent. The PTI has taken up the task of making all the law enforcement agencies including FIA and NAB free from politics,” he added.

Zaman said that all the culprits indulged in fraud of millions and billions with their own country and deceived their motherland are caught by the claws of law.

The PTI president said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised the nation to apprehend and punish the culprits who deceived their own country.

The criminals, who made Pakistan a poor nation will see the consequential end of their deeds soon, he added.