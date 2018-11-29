Share:

FAISALABAD - A joint meeting of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Standing Committees on Social Security and Employees Old age Benefits Institution (EOBI) was held with Shahid Ahmed Sheikh in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by members of the standing committees in addition to the representatives of concerned government departments. Mr. Shahid Ahmed Sheikh said that committee has arranged the facility of dialysis for kidney patients in collaboration with Rehman Foundation. Similarly this foundation is also providing medical facilities to children and skin patients.

Representative of The Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) said that a special social security desk is being established in Allied Hospital to facilitate the patients referred from social security hospital to Allied hospital for the specialized treatment of secured industrial workers.

He told that a medical store in the close vicinity of Allied Hospital will also be nominated very soon so that the patients referred to Allied Hospital getting could get medicines from this store.