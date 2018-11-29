Share:

ISLAMABAD - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that groundbreaking of Kartarpura corridor is a step towards peace which our region needs.

In a Tweet message, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the COAS as saying that corridors and gates are for legal peaceful visitors. So is the case for all our neighbours.

He said barbed wire at borders is a measure by a sovereign state to check and deny illegal crossings.

The DG ISPR said that Indian media is taking a myopic view by selectively showing Gopal Chawla meeting with the COAS.

“Indian media taking a myopic view is selectively showing Gopal Chawla meeting COAS. Army Chief met all guests at the venue irrespective of identity. A peace initiative should not be subjected to propaganda,” DG ISPR added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpura corridor which connects Narowal’s Gurdwara Darbar Sahib to Dera Baba Nanak situated in India’s Gurdaspur.

The premier had arrived for the groundbreaking ceremony flanked by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. It was attended by federal and provincial ministers and foreign dignitaries.

It’s a step towards peace: COAS