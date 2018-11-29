Share:

PESHAWAR - The post-mortem report of SP rural Peshawar Tahir Dawar who was kidnapped from the federal capital and later killed in Afghanistan was made public on Wednesday, which states that his body had no symptoms of bullet wounds; rather he was killed with severe torture.

As per the report, his legs were found in broken condition and body parts were tortured severely. He remained with empty stomach for several days during detention. His legs and arms were found broken while he was killed few days back since recovery of his body in Afghanistan. The post-mortem report has also been handed over to Islamabad police, who came to Peshawar for getting detail.

Dawar was kidnapped from Islamabad on October 26. Later his body was recovered from Afghanistan Dar Baba area in Nangrahar province after 18 days of kidnapping.

