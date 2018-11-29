Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tayyab Aslam survived a huge scare before overcoming Asim Khan 3-2 in the first round of the Pakistan Open Squash Championship 2018, which started at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, Creek club Karachi on Wednesday.

Tayyab was pushed down to the limit by highly spirited Asim, who went down fighting 2-3 in 74 minutes of class squash on offer. Asim won the first two games 13-11 and 11-9, but like witnessed numerous times in the past, Asim simply allowed Tayyab too much liberty and respect, which costs him dearly. Tayyab won next three games 12-10, 11-8 and 11-6 to move into the second round and set date with top seed Egyptian Karim Abdel Gawad.

Earlier, Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail graced the opening ceremony while Jahangir Khan, Secretary Creek Club Brigadier Iftikhar Ahmed, Secretary Sindh Squash Association Rashid Ahmad and others were also present.

In other matches, Mazen Gamal (EGY) beat Mohd Syafiq Kamal (MAS) 11-7, 11-8, 14-12 in 35 minutes, Ivan Yuen (MAS) beat Ahsan Ayaz (PAK) 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 in 29 mins, Shehab Essam (EGY) beat Auguste Dussourd (FRA) 11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 11-9 in 50 mins, Mostafa Asal (EGY) beat Ammar Altamimi (KUW) 11-5, 11-9, 11-13 11-4 in 38 mins, Iker Pajares Bernabeu (ESP) beat Noman Khan (PAK) 11-6, 9-11, 11-3, 11-3 in 33 mins, Edmon Lopez (ESP) beat Baptiste Masotti (FRA) 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, 3-11, 11-6 in 52 mins, Joshua Masters (ENG) beat Ahmed Hosny (EGY) 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 in 25 mins.

In the women’s first round matches, Amna Fayyaz (PAK) beat Jelenia Dutina (SRB) 11-6, 13-11, 12-10 in 30 mins, Wen Li Lai (MAS) beat Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) 11-2, 11-4, 11-5 in 11 mins, Enora Villard (FAR) beat Noor ul Huda (PAK) 11-8, 11-3, 11-4 in 14 mins, Aika Azman (MAS) beat Sadia Gul (PAK) 11-4, 8-2 retired in 11 mins, Eva Fertekova (CZE) beat Riffat Khan (PAK) 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 in 26 mins, Ooi Kah Yan (MAS) beat Arezoosadat Mousavizadeh (IRI) 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in 17 mins, Madina Zafar (PAK) beat Zoya Khalid (PAK) 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 in 16 mins and Farah Momen (EGY) beat Salma Youssef (EGY) 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 11-8 in 30 mins.