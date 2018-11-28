Share:

ISLAMABAD-Silk Road Network Technology (SRNT) organized an evening titled ‘Meelan Meet and Greet’ full of fun and music here in the federal capital. Young talented artists including Adnan Haider, Sanober, Hamza, Umer Habib, Arbab Bukhari, Usama Ijaz, Inam Shaadz the band, Minhas, Zawar Ali Zahid, Muhammad Ibrahim, Areeba Mughal, Dr Khan and Safiullah performed in the musical evening mesmerizing the audience of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The young artistes performed on popular songs and entertained the audience who joined them in singing and dancing.

All these singers were trained by Silk Road Network Technology while a magic show was also a part of the musical evening. “It was the first Meelan Meet and Greet arranged in Islamabad with the support of our application users and media professionals who have shown tremendous support for our application Meelan”, said the organizers.

Meelan is the first local social media application for Pakistanis to provide a platform for cultural and personal growth of undiscovered talent. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.