LAHORE - 7th Sky Entertainment, who has been ruling the small screen with some of the most popular TV shows, has started shoot for another mega project with Ushna Shah, Ahsan Khan , and HinaAltaf in the lead roles.

Ace producers of Pakistani drama industry Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, popular for bringing a host of dramas spanning on a diverse range of genres are behind the “BandhayAikDor Se” that has a star studded cast including Ushna Shah, Ahsan Khan , HinaAltaf, Saba Faisal, Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Noor Hassan, and Madiha Rizvi in leading roles.

Penned down by the Dillagi famed FaizaIftikhar and the talented Ali Faizan, the story is expected to be a love triangle between the lead characters.

The drama is expected to go on air in early 2020 on Geo Entertainment.