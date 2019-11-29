Share:

LAHORE - Tayyab Rauf, Ashab Irfan, Abbas Nawaz and Fahad Sharif breezed into the U17 semifinals (SFs) of the 1st Aitchison College National Junior Squash Championship after winning their respective matches, here on Thursday at Aitchison College courts.

In U17 quarterfinals, Tayyab, Ashab, Abbad and Fahad emerged as winners while in U15 quarterfinals, Anas Bukhari, Usman Nadeem, Muhammad Ammad, Muhammad Hanif scored victories to sail into the last four. Aitchison College Principal Michael Alester Thomson graced the occasion as chief guest and witnessed matches with keen interest. Also present there were Tournament Director M Mansoor, Gogi Alauddin and a large number of fans.

Michael Alester said his institution was laying special emphasis on promotion of sports by organising regular sports events in various disciplines. He said the inaugural squash tournament was a step forward to motivate the college players to take up squash as a sport and to find new talent. “We will hold squash tournament on annual basis to contribute in indentifying new squash talent,” he said.