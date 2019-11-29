Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan and ladies champion Ushna Suhail lifted the titles in the biggest prize money carrying Nayza All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2019, which concluded here at PLTA courts on Thursday.

Aqeel utilized his wide experience and remained cool, calm and composed throughout the well-contested men’s singles final and defeated young and aggressive Muzammil Murtaza with a score of 7-5, 6-1. Aqeel faced tough resistance from the youngster in the first set, before winning it 7-5. But the men’s singles champion played a very wise game in the second set and put Muzammil under tremendous pressure to win the set comfortable by 6-1.

In the ladies singles final, Pakistan’s first and only world ranked player Ushna Suhail also had to struggle hard to overcome spirited Sara Mehboob by 6-3, 7-5. Rashid Malik (ZTBL) and Fayyaz Khan grabbed the men’s 45 plus title after defeating Israr Gul and Asher 7-5, 6-2 while Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd) and Aqeel Khan lifted men’s 35 plus title by beating Shaharyar Salamat and Ali Asad 6-4, 6-2.

The boys U-18 title was won by Hasheesh Kumar, who beat Nalain Abbas 6-3, 6-1. SNGPL’s Hamid Israr beat Bilal Asim 6-1, 6-1 to bag U-14 boys title. The boys U-12 title went to Hamza Roman, who thrashed Husnain Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-0. The U-10 title was also won by Hamza Roman, who beat Ameer Mazari 5-3, 0-4, 10-8. The ladies U-14 title went to Labika Durrab, who routed Ashtafalia 4-0, 4-2 while Haniya Minhas grabbed girls U-12 by crushing Labika Durrab 4-0, 4-0. Ibrahim Talha (Leads School) won U-6 gold medal and Abdur Rehman (Leads School) bagged bronze medal in U-8.

Rafum Group Chairman Zahid Hussain graced the occasion as chief guest while PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Vice Chairman Rao Qayyun Zahid, players and their families and tennis lovers were also present on the occasion.

Rashid Malik thanked the sponsors and especially Rafum Group Chairman Zahid Hussain for his generous support towards the game. “Rafum Group has sponsored the biggest prize money event of the year 2019, which is a great step towards the promotion of tennis in the country. The men’s singles winner earned Rs 150,000, runner-up 75,000 while ladies singles winner received Rs 60,000 and runner-up Rs 32,000.”

Aqeel Khan said that he is very impressed with the U-8, U-10 and U-12 players, whom he termed the future Aisams and Aqeel Khans. “I am really impressed with the way the Rafum Group has conducted the biggest prize money event in the country and other sponsors should also come forward to sponsor this beautiful game and conduct the highest prize money events in the country, as it will take Pakistan tennis to new heights.”

Ladies tennis champion Ushna Suhail also lauded the services of Rafum Group towards this game and conducting the biggest prize money event in a successful manner. “Both PLTA and Rafum Group are contributing well to this game and seeing their services for the game, the future of tennis seems bright in Pakistan.”