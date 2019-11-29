Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua along with top Korean taekwondo coach Master Han met with Council General Ko at Korean Embassy on Thursday. Talking to The Nation, Col Wasim said: “It was highly conducive meeting and we discussed various issues, including Korean government’s all-out help to the PTWF and also finalise the preparation of 14th Korean National Taekwondo Championship to be held in Islamabad from December 19 to 23.” Wasim said he also discussed the progress of Haroon Khan, who is getting high-performance training in Korea. “We are hopeful about Haroon’s chances of qualification in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Haroon is a strong candidate to win gold medal in the 13th South Asian Games, which will be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from December 1 to 10. “Korean government, private sponsors and our patron are very supportive to us and want our athletes to get best training and shine at world stage. We need government support as now for almost one month, the Korean coach is training our athletes but our application is still pending with the PSB as we need to pay the coach’s salary. I have already provided him ticket. I am sure the IPC Minister will soon help us in this regard,” Janjua concluded.