LAHORE - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif filed an application in an accountability court (AC) on Thursday, seeking permanent exemption from appearance in Ramzan Sugar Mills (RSM) and Ashiana-e-Iqbal cases.

AC Special Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the application filed by the PML-N leader.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was also produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial remand in RSM case.

A counsel, representing Shehbaz Sharif, filed the application certified by the embassy concerned for permanent exemption of his client in RSM and Ashiana-e-Iqbal cases.

The court was informed that Shehbaz had proceeded abroad for the medical treatment of his brother Nawaz Sharif and also his own. The court was also requested for granting one-time exemption to Shehbaz from yesterday’s proceedings.

On submission of the application, the court issued notice to the NAB and allowed the one-time exemption plea.

The NAB’s prosecution team apprised the court that supplementary reference had been filed in the RSM case. The court provided copies of the reference to Hamza Shehbaz. The court also extended his judicial remand till December 12 while adjourning further hearing.

Later, Hamza was also produced before Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan in connection with illegal assets/money laundering case. The court directed the bureau to file the reference. Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.