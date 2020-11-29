Share:

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that his party will host a rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on November 30 no matter what government does.

Bilawal Bhutto, who is in self-isolation after contracting the coronavirus, said in a tweet that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is so threatened by upcoming foundation day of PPP that it has arrested the party workers including Kasim Gillani, son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

PPP Chairman further announced that his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will be representing him as he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On the other hand, the local government has arrested more than 40 activists over clash with police deployed at Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh to bar opposition’s PDM from holding rally on November 30.

The security personnel have arrested ex-Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Qasim Gillani and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Khursheed Kanju.

Workers of PDM have also been arrested from Vehari, Dunyapur and Jhang.

It is to be mentioned here that the district administration has placed over 30 containers to seal the venue and cut off electricity connections in a bid to create hurdles for the organizers.

Workers at Qasim Bagh Stadium alleged that the equipment brought for the rally has been seized by the police and they were trying to bring in generators for the rally after the power connections were cut off.