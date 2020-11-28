Share:

Islamabad-Model Georgia Fowler has ranked among some of the biggest names in the business. The New Zealand-born beauty has been listed in the top 50 best earning models in 2020.

The 28 year old is in esteemed company, with big names like sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber ranking alongside her. The site lists Georgia’s demand with labels such as Victoria’s Secret for her great success. She’s also fronted campaigns for Witchery, Seafolly, Mumm champagne and modelled for high end designers like Miu Miu, DKNY and Prada.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the beauty’s net worth is estimated at one million dollars. Georgia’s success has been growing - she has consistently made models.com’sney girls’ list since 2018. The brunette recently left Adelaide, where she was based, to escape the new lockdown laws. She is currently with her businessman boyfriend Nathan Dalah, 25, in Sydney’s Rose Bay.