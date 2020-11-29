Share:

The local government on Sunday has arrested more than 40 activists over clash with police officers deployed at Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh to bar opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from holding rally on November 30.

According to details, the political workers carried out a rally from Gillani House and clashed with police at Chowk Ghanta Ghar.

The security personnel have also arrested ex-Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Qasim Gillani and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Khursheed Kanju. Workers of PDM have also been apprehended from Vehari, Dunyapur and Jhang.

Syed Ali Qasim Gillani has been put under arrest for 30 days.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against over 300 unidentified people for vandalism.

It is to be mentioned here that the district administration had placed over 30 containers to seal the venue and cut off electricity connections in a bid to create hurdles for the organizers.

Workers at Qasim Bagh Stadium also alleged that police personnel had also seized the equipment brought for the rally after suspension of power.