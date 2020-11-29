Share:

LARKANA/SUKKUR - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday claimed that the PTI would rule the Sindh province in future as the Zardari-era would soon end.

While talking to reporters in Larkana, the stronghold of the PPP, the minister said that the ruling PTI would establish its rule in Larkana. “We are going to draft a package for Sindh's development.” Asad Umar said that "a few families accumulated wealth" in the province, while the poor people of Sindh continued to suffer. Talking about PDM rallies, Asad Umar said that PTI could hold public gatherings in Sindh, but it "preferred not to put people's lives at risk over politics."

The minister said the federal government distributed billions of rupees among poor people as they were severely affected due to the lockdown. Asad Umar further said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party had completely failed to develop Sukkur district, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working for the development of all districts including Sukkur. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken important decisions to control the rising inflation in the country, he said adding that he would discuss Sukkur's development projects with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the federal government was fully aware of the problems being faced by residents of region.