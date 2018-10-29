Share:

KARACHI - Reading and writing books is most significant for the identification of any civilised society because without books our life becomes useless. Books play an important role of a teacher, guide and friend in our life. Books share our pain, guides to use to lead the future with confidence.

These views were expressed by Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) President Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh while addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day Book Fair-2018 at university campus, on Sunday.

On this occasion, he also distributed certificates among the representatives of publishing house participated at MAJU Book Fair-2018. He also lauded the efforts of the head of library department of the university Humera Naz and her team to make this event a success.

Speaking to the gathering, Dr Zubair Shaikh said that he is he is taking keen interest for the continuous expansion of MAJU library since taking the responsibility as head of this university two years back. He said that at library besides purchasing of new books with a huge amount of Rs 2.5 million annually, we have also established a digital library here in which over 5,500 on line books are available for our students and teachers.

He told that in order to promote research activities at MAJU, we have also established separate work places to continue research work without any disturbance in a peaceful atmosphere.

He further told that new books on the subjects of Engineering, Computer Science, Management, Accounting, Finance, Economics, Marketing, Supply Chain, HR, Fiction, Islamic Finance &Banking, History, Business Administration and English & Urdu literature are being purchased regularly to meet the requirement of our students, teachers and researchers.