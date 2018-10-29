Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday said that over 100 Parliamentarians from 28 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and France, were participating in the Asia Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting to be held in October 29 at Gwadar on Monday.

Talking to Pakistan Television (PTV), he said that the conference being hosted by the Senate of Pakistan which would help project Gwadar in a befitting manner and bring Parliamentary leadership of Asia together for promoting peace and development.

In future Gwadar would become the centre of trade and economic activities for the entire region as it is being linked South Asia with Central Asia and Europe, he said.

Sanjrani lauded efforts of the Parliamentarians, Senators and Opposition for organising the Conference.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the meeting, adding, that this meeting would further promote the name of Pakistan in international community.

The economic growth would not only leave a positive impact on South Asia, but on the whole region and all the participating countries to build soft image in the world, he said.

To a question, he said that directives had given to Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) to present picture of Gwadar before all Parliamentarians.

To another question, he said that Pak Army and Naval Forces had played a positive role regarding the security matters, while the Naval Chief had provided the special ship for the guests entertainment.

He said that the law-enforcing agencies had controlled law and order situation in Balochistan.

Sanjrani said that the government of Balochistan had issued the NOC for electricity in Gwadar.

While Rs 18 billion had been approved by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for speedy development in Gwadar, he stated.

CULTURAL WELCOME

Cultural welcome at Gwadar airport surprised many international delegates who arrived in Gwadar on Sunday to participate in Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee on Political Affairs and Special Committee on Creation of Asian Parliament.

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani received the delegations at Gawadar airport.

The Acting President was flanked by Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz , Senator Kauda Babar, Secretary Senate Amjad Pervez Malik, Chief Secretary Balochistan Dr. Nazir, DGs of Gwadar Development Authority and Gwadar Port Authority, local administration and others, said a Press release issued here.

The delegates were amazed to witness the rich cultural dances, games and stalls while they were having a marine drive.

They specially praised the friendliness and sociability of the people of Gwadar. Secretary Generals of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) expressed his pleasure to see the socio-economic development of Gwadar and cultural features of the area.

Delegates from different countries including Turkey, Jordon, Syria, Qatar, Indonesia, Bahrain, China have arrived to participate in this event in the port City. However, many others would be arriving in due course.

Earlier, Secretary Senate Amjad Pervez Malik and Deputy Secretary General of APA DR. Khurram Ali exchanged views on arrangements with regard to the meetings.

The Secretary Senate informed that all arrangements had been finalised and all the departments at Federal, provincial, local levels were working in unison to make this conference a success.

The APA Deputy Secretary General expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements. He also praised the role of Senate on the forum of APA.

Later in the evening, Sadiq Sanjrani welcomed the delegates attending APA during a reception organised at Damizar, PNS Akram Gwadar.

During the reception, the Acting President thanked the delegates for travelling long distances to attend the APA which exemplified their commitment to bringing Asian Parliaments together and peace in the world.

The reception was hosted by Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy officials briefed the delegates about the port’s development work at Gwadar.

They also highlighted that the Gwadar sea port would not only be beneficial to Pakistan but entire Asian region, adding, it will bring economic prosperity to the entire region.

The reception provided the delegates an opportunity to enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of Gwadar city. Pakistan Navy also arranged a boat show with flags of all the countries participating in the APA.