Dera Ghazi Khan - An inquiry against a high-profile corrupt mafia's agent and employee of Health Department Dera Ghazi Khan has proved him guilty thereby leading to his removal from the government job.

Owing to affective reporting of The Nation, the District Health Authority (DHA) conducted an inquiry under PEEDA Act-2006 against Ghulam Shabir, an active member of corrupt mafia of Civil Secretariat Lahore.

He was posted as sanitary petrol (BS-2) at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Shah Sadar Din, but he acted like the health secretary Punjab and the officers across Dera Ghazi Khan had to give VIP protocol to him due to his links with t he influential officialdom especially in the Health Secretariat Punjab. He never performed his duty at the RHC. Though he belongs to DG Khan but he stays at Lahore. Presently, he is serving as personal servant in the house of a Punjab secretary. He is enjoying an official luxury room in a government building at Lahore.

That is why the local health administration never took action against him. He was an agent of Health Secretariat Punjab's corrupt officers who issue all kinds of fake orders with official embossing seal after striking a deal. He had blackmailed the Lahore-based medical stores owners and extorted money from them as well as nursing staff.

Recently, he had issued a fake study leave of a head nurse of Teaching Hospital DG Khan Farhat Shaheen, who has fallen victim to his highhandedness and now facing an inquiry in Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department Lahore. She is facing the allegations of using a fake/bogus order No SO (NC-I) 303/2015 dated 12 October 2017, for her one-year ex-Pakistan leave for studying MSc (Nursing) in China.

It was disclosed during reporting of The Nation that Ghulam Shabir would use tracing paper for making fake signatures of officers concerned on the bogus orders of all kinds and use official embossing seal with the coordination of corrupt officials of Civil Secretariat Lahore.

He has issued many fake orders of officers of Health Department too.

When District Health Authority CEO Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi and DHO (HR&MIS) DG Khan Dr Muahmmad Riaz Malik took action on news items published on 06-09-2018; 12-09-2018, 24-09-2018 and 04-10-2018, he claimed that he was availing 730 days earned leave from 26-12-2016 to 25-12-2018 vide order 3092-94 dated 22 December 2016 issued by District Officer Health (DOH) DG Khan. But on the other side of picture, he was illegally receiving full pay and allowances during the leave period. He illegally received the last salary of August 2018 - Rs 28,519 - as full pay and allowances.

Now it has proved that also the leave order No 3092-94 dated 22 December 2016 submitted by Ghulam Shabir was fake and bogus. As per official record, dispatch number 3092-94 dated December 22, 2016 was not entered in the dispatch register and was fake and bogus. As per official record, 45 days maternity leave order No 3089-93 dated 22-12-2016 relates to Lady Health Worker Kaneez Bibi of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Basti Samina. Moreover, his leave order was fake and bogus because total sanctioned days and dates mentioned in the leave order were not as per law and are incorrect by calculation.

DHO (HR & MIS) Dr M Raiz Malik issued two show cause and personal hearing notices under PEEDA Act-2006 vide order 11878/DHO and HR & MIS dated 25-09-2018 and No 1600/C dated 08-10-2018 to Ghulam Shabir on six grounds. He was directed to appear before DHO (HR & MIS) DG Khan on 04-10-2018 and 108-10-2018 in person but he neither submitted a reply nor appeared before the inquiry officer.

On 26-10-2018, the DHO issued final order of inquiry with remarks that competent authority is fully satisfied that the allegations leveled against the accused official stand proved beyond the shadow of doubt. Taking ex-parte decision, a major penalty of "Removal from Service" under section 4(1)(b)(v) of PEEDA Act-2006 is hereby imposed upon the accused official Ghulam Shabbir Sanitary Petrol (BPS-2) RHC Shah Saddar Din with immediate effect.