ISLAMABAD - Javed Qureshi won the twin cities Table Tennis Championship 2018, after defeating Zulfiqar Ali Khan in the final played here at Rawalpindi Press Club camp office. A large number of journalists from Rawalpindi and Islamabad took part in the event while Saba Syed grabbed ladies singles title, as she outplayed Esha Khan in the final. In the semifinals of the men’s singles, Zulfiqar Ali Khan beat Farhat Turbai while Javed Qureshi beat Arif Khan. In the final, Javed faced stiff resistance from Zulfi before eventually winning the title 3-1. Arif Khan bagged third spot after beating Farhat Turabi 3-1. Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Arif Abbasi was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony and he, along with Press Club and Rotary Club officials, distributed prizes.