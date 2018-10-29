Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lt General Bilal Akbar Corps Commander Rawalpindi, along with Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) secretary and owner Ijaz-ur-Rehman, inaugurated the Leisure City-II Bowling Club at Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Bilal Akbar lauded the efforts of PTBF and Ijaz for promoting tenpin in Pakistan and establishing world-class alley first in Islamabad and now in Rawalpindi. He also extended his all-out support to the federation for conducting national and international events at the venue with foolproof security.

“Ijaz’ efforts for tenpin is no secret to anyone. His passion and sheer love for the game is a classic example for others to follow. When he asked me to grace the occasion, I accepted his invitation, as our youth badly needs to be involved in healthy sports activities. Bowling is played under safe and secure environment and Ijaz has promised to organise international events as well.

“We will surely provide every possible assistance to the international and local bowlers. I was told that around 400 bowlers from across the country are going to showcase their skills in the Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship, which is going to be held at the very same venue. It’s a big achievement that the newly-constructed alley is holding such a mega event. I wish good luck to the PTBF, bowlers and Ijaz and looking forward to witness some highly exciting mega events during the course of time,” he added.

Lt Gen Bilal Akbar said people from all walks of life in Rawalpindi and adjacent areas will not only enjoy such wonderful international-standard alley, but also learn this wonderful game. “I am surprised to watch such a splendid bowling club and hopefully in coming days, we will witness school, college and university level championships at the club.”

Sharing his views, PTBF secretary and club owner Ijaz said: “Today, my dream came true. I have always dreamt of providing top class facilities to Pakistani youth in very cheap and affordable rates. When I introduced bowling in Islamabad, there was only one bowling club in the entire capital. The pins were outdated and they never bothered to ensure updating alley, oiling of the surface used to be done through wipers, rather than machines while rates were very high, so commoners hardly used to come to fulfill their passion.

“At that time, I made up my mind to construct my own bowling club where I will provide international-standard facilities on very cheap rates, and thanks to Almighty, I have succeeded in making my dream come true with help of family, friends and my bowling family. I have now completed two bowling clubs, where we not only offer very affordable rates, but also provide coaching facilities free of cost.”

He said if government lends a helping hand and IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza spares sometime for meeting, he can assure that he will hold an international event in Rawalpindi later this year or early next year. “We have 12-lane alley in our clubs. Had the PSB implemented on the recommendations of executive committee and entered into joint venture of constructing a 24-lane alley at the PSB premises, I would have conducted Bowling World Cup in 2016. My offer is still valid and if the PSB allocates a land, we will construct the alley through self-finance and it will help the PSB in generating sufficient funds to rely less on government assistance.”

He said the concluding ceremony of Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship, which is being organised in collaboration with Madina Mall and Residency, will be held on late Monday night. “We are offering handsome cash prizes, shields and certificates. It is a great opportunity for the youngster to excel and get a chance to represent Pakistan in international events.” Later, Ijaz presented a souvenir to the chief guest.