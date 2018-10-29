Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has said that he could feel Pakistan is moving towards progress for the first time ever. “It appears that Pakistan is now taking off after a long time. It will achieve development goals soon provided that it stays the course.”

He said this while addressing a book-launching ceremony at shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) commonly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh. The CJP earlier inaugurated the 975th Urs celebrations of the great Sufi saint of the sub-continent by laying a floral wreath on the shrine.

He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Justice said that nation was actively donating to the dam fund. The construction of dams, he said, was need of the hour. He said that Pakistan desperately needed mega dams on immediate basis as it was matter of the survival of next generations.

Mentioning the sacrifices rendered by the elders to get this country, the CJP emphasised the need for loving the country. “We have to love this country. A lot of sacrifices have been made for it,” he said, hoping Pakistan will soon get a respectable place among comity of nations and achieve progress. “I pray to God that the country progresses soon,” he said.

A man contributed as many as Rs1 billion to dams fund, the chief justice said and added work on a water reservoir will begin from January.

The Chief Justice was given cheques by several devotees for the dam fund during his visit to the shrine. The CJP paid great tribute to the services of Hazrat Ali Hajveri in spreading the message of Islam in this region.

He said that shrines of Sufi saints are source to gain spiritual healing and wisdom. He said that his father was great follower of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and remembered his childhood days when he along with his parents used to be a frequent visitor to the shrine.

Talking to the media, the CJP said “Islam gives a message to serve people and to create facilities for them.”

The CJP said there were a number of things in the country which needed to be corrected and “We have to express our love for the country by discharging our duties honestly”.

He said, “I feel as now Pakistan is heading forward and if collective efforts will be made with sincerity, the country will soon achieve the goal of development”.

He congratulated the organisers for making good arrangements for Sunday’s ceremony.

The CJP appealed to the people to contribute for dams wholeheartedly as construction of dams was very much necessary and he prayed to Allah Almighty for success in this regard.

Later, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri while talking to the media said, “Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had always laid stress on peace and brotherhood”.

He said that teachings of Sufi scholars needed to be followed in letter and spirit, adding all of us have to play due role for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The minister said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) played a remarkable role for the spread of Islam.

Earlier, chadar-laying ceremony was held which was participated by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Provincial Minister for Aquaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Religious Affairs and Aquaf DG Tahir Raza Bukhari and others.

The federal minister also inaugurated Mustafi Langar at Ganj Bakhsh Road.