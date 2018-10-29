Share:

ISLAMABAD - Like witnessed in the Asian Games, once again Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar once again arranged $40,000 for the green shirts, which enabled them to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy final in Muscat.

Brig Khokhar said he had arranged funds in his personal capacity again, as they had to arrange accommodation, meal and other things for the players. “Being a president, it is my national and moral responsibility to ensure green shirts being provided the best facilities and they should only focus on playing, rather than thinking about how to get money.” He said the national integrity and Pakistan always come first to him. “In the best interest of hockey and country, I arranged funds for the national team with the help of some friends, despite facing a lot of hazards and difficulties. I am trying my best to take Pakistan hockey to where it used to be and I will never let down players and nation, it is my promise.”

“It is a great honour for Pakistan team to reach the final. But unfortunately, the rain washed out the final and both the teams were declared joint winners.