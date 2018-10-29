Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hat-trick by Allah Nawaz helped Pindi-Islamabad XI beat Pakistan International XI 4-3 in the football exhibition match played here at T&T football ground. Sardar Tariq Mehmood graced the occasion as chief guest while Syed Altaf Shah and Ahmed Khan were the guests of honour and gave away trophies and prizes to the players. IFA President Saleem Chaudhry, Secretary Syed Sharafat Bukhari, manager Pindi-Islamabad XI Shaukat Ali Khan, Pakistan Int’l XI manager Agha Ajmal and others were also present on the occasion.