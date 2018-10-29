Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has released over Rs 100.65 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs.675 billion.

The released funds include Rs 47.14 billion for federal ministries and Rs 18.455 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. Out of these allocations , the government released Rs 30.57 billion for National Highway Authority out of total allocation of Rs 185.2 billion, whereas Rs 2.1 billion have been released for NTDC and Pepco for which an amount of Rs 33.36 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018-19.

Similarly Rs 2.78 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs 13.97 billion under PSDP 2018-19. Railways Division received Rs 4.17 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 28.06 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs 205 million out of total allocation of Rs 3.65 billion.

The government also released an amount of Rs 4.66 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs 30.9 billion, while Rs 10.1 billion have been released for Atomic Energy Commission.

Water Resource received Rs 10.4 billion out of total allocation of Rs 77.9 billion under PSDP 2018-19.

The government also released Rs 593.8 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 10.9 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19 while Rs 114 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 285 million.

An amount of Rs 737 million have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 12.34 billion while Rs 153.34 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 802.7 million for the current year.

Similarly an amount of Rs 9.3 million have been released for Petroleum Division out of its allocations of Rs 463.2 ,million, Rs 977.65 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 7.03 billion whereas Rs 246.7 million have been released for Suparco out of its allocations of Rs 2.9 billion.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 5.4 billion for States and Frontier Region Division, Rs 20 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 226.2 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has also released Rs 10.7 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 25.8 billion, Rs 7.7 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 16.1 billion.