HAFIZABAD-Amid tall claims by police, dacoits and thieves rampaged through the district during the past 24 hours, depriving citizens of cash, cellphone, gold ornaments and other valuable articles worth over Rs6.5 million in six different strike.

According to police sources, a trader Sajid Mehmood, son of Abdul Qayyum, was on the way to Cheema Rice Mill Jalalpur Bhattian on a bike when armed bandits snatched Rs4.7 million from him. The dacoits also intercepted a fertilizers dealer’s accountant Nasrullah Khan on the way to Pindi Bhattian on a bike after getting withdrew cash of Rs0.5 million from a bank. As he reached Chiniot road, two armed bandits intercepted him and snatched the cash amount from him.

Similarly, an accountant of a rice mill Muhammad Ashraf was on the way to Khanna Bhattian in a car no LE-749 when near Hakeemwala, two armed bandits intercepted him but he accelerated in an a attempt to flee.

Upon which the criminals opened firing and snatched Rs200,000 from him.

Meanwhile, unidentified burglars broke into a shop owned by Jamal Khan, son Nek Muhammad in Model Bazaar Hafizabad and made off with shoes and cash worth thousands of rupees.

Panic gripped Jalalpur village when unidentified thieves dismantled and made off with 26 batteries worth Rs1 million from the tower of local cellular company jazz. The burglars also broke into the house of Muhammad Ashraf in the same village when he was away from the house and made off with cash and other articles worth thousands of rupees.

The police have registered separate cases but failed to arrest any of the accused.

Meanwhile, panic seized Lawairay village when three armed dacoits raided three different houses, made the inmates hostage and took away gold ornaments, household articles, currency notes and cellphone worth million of rupees.

According to police source, three armed dacoits intruded into the house of Qamar Zaman son of Muhammad Abbas and snatched away gold ornaments, currency notes of Rs90,000 and other valuable articles worth million of rupees. Later the same dacoits intruded into the adjacent house of Abid Ali son of Ali Muhammad in the same village and snatched away Rs15,000 and cellphone. They later stormed into the house of Muhammad Waqas son of Muhammad Nawaz in the same locality and snatched Rs4,000. The police have registered cases and are investigating without any result.