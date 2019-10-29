Share:

KARACHI - Several coastal villages and localities of Karachi were flooded in the wee hours of Monday after a tidal surge increased the sea-level along the coastline due to cyclone ‘Kyarr’ intensifying in the Arabian Sea.

Coastal localities Ibrahim Hyderi, Chashma Goth, Dabla Para, Rehri Goth, Lath Basti and others have been inundated and the residents have called upon the government for assistance. No damage was reported.

Water has also entered parts of DHA Golf Club in Phase 8. Reportedly, holes 6, 7 and 8 have been inundated and around 600 metres of the course has been rendered unfit for play. Water has also entered Karachi Boat Club in Clifton.

‘Kyarr’ is the ninth super cyclone to have developed in the North Indian Ocean after 2007’s super cyclone ‘Goryu’.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani along with AC Ibrahim Hyderi Farooq Soomro، Mukhtiarkar Khalid Lund, Rizwan Abbasi and others visited the affected areas of Ibrahim Hyderi and directed the Malir DC and to immediately set up relief camps and provide temporary shelter to the affected people. He also directed DHO, Malir Municipal Commissioner, Chief Officer District Council and DEO Primary to deploy their staff and provide relief to the people at temporary shelter camps.

500 residents of Ibrahim Hyderi have been evacuated

Four temporary relief camps were established by DC Malir at Dawood Usman Indus Resources Centre Ibrahim Hyderi; Government Boys Primary School, Ali Muhammad Brohi Rehri Ibrahim Hyderi; The Citizens Foundation (TCF) School Rehri Ibrahim Hyderi; and Government Boys Primary School Bhains Colony No 5, Lath Basti Ibrahim Hyderi.

Furthermore, the Home Department through a notification imposed ban on swimming/bathing, boating and fishing at beaches/sea sides within the territorial limits of Karachi Division, Thatta and Badin districts with immediate effect till November 5 under Section 144(6) CrPC. In pursuance of Section 195(i)(a) CrPC, the SHO of concerned police station was authorised to register complaints.

PMD STATEMENT

The Pakistan Meteorological Department clarified that none of Pakistan’s coastal areas is under direct threat from approaching Super Cyclonic Storm Kyarr.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the PMD warned fishermen against venturing deep into the sea and said that, under the storm’s influence, rain is expected in lower Sindh and the Makran Coast in the coming days.

Over the past 12 hours, the cyclone has moved in the northwestward direction and was 745 kilometres southwest of Karachi at 8am today.

According to PMD, the cyclone is likely to move in the northwestern direction towards Oman over the next few days. The Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre will continue to monitor the storm’s movement, the advisory said.

According to PMD director, the wind intensity, expected between 230-265 km, can cause a sandstorm in some cities in Sindh, including Karachi.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES ORDERED

The Sindh local government department asked authorities concerned to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation in the wake of Super Cyclonic Storm Kyarr as the rains are expected in lower parts of the province.

The LG department asked Karachi Mayor, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Board Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s Director General and other local bodies’ representatives of the province to adopt precautionary measures as the rains are forecasted from coming Wednesday to Friday. They were directed to carry out desilting of nullahs, removal of garbage and debris from the drains to ensure smooth drainage of the rainwater.

“Manholes should be covered properly as well the pumping station should be well equipped to drain out rainwater. Public campaign be initiated to aware the public,” said a notification issued here.

The civic bodies were also directed to ensure availability of generators for pumping stations in case of electricity shut down. They were also asked to carry out fumigation across the province to control malaria and dengue.

The LG department warned all the officials and officers to remain at their respective headquarters and disciplinary action would be taken against delinquent officials and officers. Some areas in Karachi were reported to be flooded and the notification read that around 500 residents of Ibrahim Hyderi area have been evacuated as the rising water started entering their houses.