LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s platelets count increased slightly from 25,000 to 28,000 on Monday. The doctors at Services Hospital also completed course of 60 injections of IVIg.

Perturbed over instability in other body functions, Special Medical Board has decided to carryout complete body scan of the ex-PM to identify affected parts and devise future treatment plan.

Besides auto immune disease immune thrombocytopenia purpara (ITP), Nawaz Sharif is carrying cardiac and renal ailments. Medication for one disease is causing aggravation of other complications.

Blood thinning medicines are causing drop in platelets count while use of steroids has detrimental effects on other vital signs like high blood pressure and sugar levels.

Special Medical Board headed by Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Mehmood Ayyaz examined Nawaz Sharif and carried out fresh tests for evaluating his health condition.

Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Chief Executive Prof Saqib Shafi also accompanied the board members to assess management of cardiac ailment.

Platelets count reach 28,000

Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, also met Nawaz Sharif and consulted with the Special Medical Board members about his health conditions, clinical tests and treatment plan.

The board noted an increase of platelets count from Sunday’s 25,000 to 28,000. Only a day earlier, platelets count reached to 45,000 but dropped significantly due to blood thinning medicines like Loprin.

This caused the doctors to discontinue blood thinning drugs. However, administering of steroids to help increase the platelets had led to high sugar and blood pressure.

Talking to media, Prof Mahmood Ayyaz said that Nawaz Sharif was feeling well despite inconsistency in certain indicators. He said that the board was closely monitoring the vital signs and providing treatment accordingly.

Contradicting the reports of importance of next 48 hours for health of Nawaz Sharif and affect on his kidneys, he said that a section of media was spreading misleading information.

He said that platelets count had increased and the doctors had completed course of 60 IVIg. He said that the ex-PM had also shaved with an electronic razor.

Dispelling the impression of shifting of Nawaz Sharif to some private health facility, he said that the patient would remain under treatment at Services Hospital until his recovery. He appealed media to avoid spreading unconfirmed reports about health conditions of ex-PM.

Members of Sharif family including Shamim Begum, Nawaz Sharif’s mother, visited Services Hospital and inquired after his health.

A large number of party workers gathered outside the hospital to express solidarity with the ailing PML-N supreme leaders. They chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and against the PTI regime.

Nawaz seeks

exemption from

today’s hearing

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif moved a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking one-day exemption from hearing on Tuesday in his bail plea.

The petitioner said he was not able to attend the court proceeding on Tuesday due to his ailment.

He prayed the court to grant him one-day exemption from the hearing.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would take up the bail petition of Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The court had already summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to answer on the matter.