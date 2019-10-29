Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Fiidous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the government accepts Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict regarding former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s bail for eight weeks on medical grounds.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said that the government doesn’t want to compete with ailing Nawaz Sharif, adding that we want the former prime minister to make a comeback in politics after recovering from his ailment.

The special assistant hoped that the PML-N supremo would concentrate on his health during eight weeks of his bail.

To a question, Dr Firdous said that Sharif gets relief from the court on medical ground, adding that further decision would be taken after reviewing his health after eight weeks.