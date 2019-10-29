Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s time was over.

Speaking to journalists here after meeting his father, Asif Ali Zardari, at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the PPP leader said: “Imran Khan will quit soon paving the way for good times. Imran Khan is not qualified for the job.”

Bilawal said that Prime Minister was playing with the lives of the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leadership but the nation will not allow him to continue this for long.

“The Azadi March has just begun and a lot many things lay in near future to happen. I can see members from every party in the Azadi March and the unification of various political parties sends a good message,” he stated. The PPP chief said that he had asked his party’s workers to welcome the participants of the march when they enter Islamabad.

On the health of former President Asif Ali Zardari, he said that his father was unwell and not getting adequate facilities.

“Zardari can get bail on medical grounds but he is not keen. I think a doctor of our choice should be allowed to treat Zardari,” he said.

Bilawal said that his party would certainly protest against the government, yet, “we’ll not become part of any act to derail democracy or allow anyone to do the same.”

He said that the Federal government should take measures that could create unity and consensus among the people of Pakistan.

Bilawal said that the public wants to secure their democratic, human and economic rights and wanted the government to go back home. He claimed that he will form a government elected by the public soon.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself needed a National Reconciliation Ordinance, not former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to Imran Khan’s statement at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that it was the speech of a “scared, coward and unsuccessful” man.

“It does not matter how many lies Imran Khan tells, he will have to resign. Imran Khan will not get NRO for taking record loans worth Rs 11,000 billion in one year and lowering growth rate from 5.8 to 2.4 per cent.