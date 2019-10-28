Share:

LAHORE-Mehwish Hayat would be essaying the role of Benazir Bhutto in a biopic that is in the making.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Hayat revealed that “It’s going to take some time to be written right now, but I can’t wait to play [ Benazir Bhutto ]. I’ve been reading about her and the more I read, the more inspired I get ... the world needs to see her story.”

This is the story of a hero. Benazir Bhutto is a hero to me and I love that woman. Her story is so inspirational to me. It’s important that this generation and the generations ahead see her contributions, her struggles and her progress. She was the first woman [to be] Prime Minister.”

About her role as Benazir in the upcoming movie, Mehwish Hayat said that it was very complicated and difficult but she would love to do it and had been waiting for it patiencelessly.

She also said being an actor is not enough because one has to use one’s strength with which he or she has been blessed for others ‘ well-being and improvement.

She concluded saying: “We must raise our voices for important issues including social and political issues.”