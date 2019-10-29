Share:

SANGLA HILL/NANKANA SAHIB - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday declared that the PTI government has been striving hard to see minorities’ independent and prosperous economically, saying that construction of Baba Guru Nanak University will benefit the public at large.

Addressing the foundation laying ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University here on Monday, the chief minister informed that the university being constructed over area of 107 acres would be completed at a cost of Rs6 billion.

Usman Buzdar said that promotion of education is the top priority of the PTI government, revealing that the government has planned construction of eight universities and five education institutes across Punjab.

He said the Baba Guru Nanak University to be completed three phases, would not only cater to the needs of local people but would also attract students from foreign countries.

He said people belonging to Sikh Community would attain education from this university. “Idea of the Nankana University was floated in 2006 but no special attention could be paid to make it come true,” the Punjab CM informed, adding that the Sikh Community all over the world would get benefitted from this university. He declared that minorities have special importance in the PTI government. He said the project of Insaf Health Card has also been initiated in Nankana Sahib, adding an amount of Rs700 million has been allocated for the welfare of minorities.

He said Kartarpur corridor would also be inaugurated soon.

In his speech, Federal Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said that longstanding demand of people of the district regarding establishment of a university, has been fulfilled after 13 years since it was approved in 2005 when Nanakana Sahib was given the status of district. He said Punjabi and Khalisa languages would also be taught at the university besides various other disciplines.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present on the occasion. The ceremony was attended by a large number of people from different hues.

Progress at all costs

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the elements dividing the nation are, in fact, espousing the agenda of safeguarding personal interests.

The people will never become a part of their negative politics, he added. He said the negative agenda of rejected elements have been failed earlier and it would meet the same fate now. The people want national development, not anarchy, and they would never side with those trying to impede the national development process.

He said that Pakistan is moving forward towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The road-agitation is an attempt to stop the development process but no one can stop Pakistan from moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concluded the chief minister.

Also, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitated Turkish leadership and people on their national day.

In a message, the chief minister said: “A strong relationship of mutual respect exists between the people of Pakistan and Turkey. In fact, brotherly relations exist between the two countries and the hearts of the people also beat together. Pakistan-Turkish friendship is going stronger day by day as the people are tied with each other in strong relations of brotherhood, love, and affection.”

He said “Turkey has tremendously progressed under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and it always sided with Pakistan. “People and the government of Turkey have constantly supported Pakistani stance at the international level and we are thankful to Turkey for its support on the core issue of Kashmir. Pakistan and Turkey have immortal relations and we are proud of unprecedented Turkish development. It is sanguine that the people of Pakistan and Turkey always stood with each other.