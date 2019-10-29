Share:

BEIJING - China’s hu­man rights development path and achievements were applauded at a UN side event on right to devel­opment hosted by China’s permanent mission to the UN, report China Economic Net on Monday. “China is an extempore reference for any developing nation around the world about how a nation ... can move forward in the implemen­tation of its development plans,” said Lenni Montiel, Deputy Regional Director of UNDP Regional Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean. For other devel­oping nations, the example of China is “a key element” in the efforts to improve de­velopment for everybody, he said. Present at the event were ambassadors from Belarus, Cuba and Nigeria, senior officials of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Hu­man Rights, and delegates from some 40 missions, including Russia, Italy, Sin­gapore, India and Algeria. Speakers agreed that the right to development is cru­cial to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. They highly appreciated China’s human rights devel­opment path and achieve­ments, commended China’s achievements in economic development and poverty alleviation as “world mira­cles,” which provided rich experience for other devel­oping countries to realize their development rights.