Peshawar - During operations in the wake of Tuesday’s bomb blast in Peshawar, the police have arrested 35 suspects in the provincial capital. The blast had claimed eight lives and injured more than 100 at Speen Jumaat, to which is also attached a seminary known as Jamia Zubairia, located in Dir Colony close to Ring Road. The Counter Terrorism Department police station has registered the case of the madrassa attack.

DIG Muhammad Ali Gandapur, who heads Capital City Police, told The Nation that 35 suspects were arrested as the police and army jointly conducted seven search and strike operations during 24 hours after the blast. He added that those arrested included four proclaimed offenders while the arms recovered included one SMG, five pistols, two rifles, and 103 rounds. He said that security had also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the provincial capital while fresh security advisories have been issued to all public figures.

Political leaders and people from other walks of life on Wednesday visited the seminary to express solidarity with the victims. Many likened the madrassa attack to the APS attack as students were targeted in both the incidents.